In last controversial move, Gabbard introduces bill targeting transgender athletes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is making one last controversial move before leaving Congress.
On Thursday, the Hawaii congresswoman introduced the “Protect Women’s Sports Act,” a new bill that would block schools from federal funding if they allowed transgender students to play on girls’ teams.
Gabbard said it’s needed to protect female athletes under Title IX because of the “average difference in abilities conferred by biological sex.”
“Title IX was a historic provision championed by Hawaii’s own Congresswoman Patsy Mink in order to provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and college sports,” said Gabbard, in a statement.
“It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before. However, Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes.”
Her co-author, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma, said he wants his own daughters to be able to compete on a level playing field.
Critics called Gabbard “blatantly transphobic” and said she’s a “liar” and “fraud” for portraying herself as an ally of the LGBTQ community.
During her presidential campaign in 2019, Gabbard had to apologize for her past anti-LGBTQ views.
