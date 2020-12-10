WATCH: Gov. Ige to unveil state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige scheduled a press conference Thursday afternoon to unveil the details of how the state Department of Health plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to local residents.
The press conference was slated to begin at 2 p.m.
Conversations surrounding the delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine have heated up in recent weeks as the nation’s largest drug companies work to get their versions of the vaccine approved.
On Thursday, a U.S. government panel recommended that the FDA grant an emergency use authorization that would allow the immediate distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine.
In addition to Gov. Ige, the press conference announcing the state’s plan was scheduled to include Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Health Department director Dr. Libby Char.
