Health Dept. confirms first COVID-19 case in Kalawao County

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday reported its first positive case of COVID-19 in the Kalaupapa settlement in Molokai’s Kalawao County.
Officials said an adult resident tested positive after returning on a “local flight.” That person is in self-isolation and does not have any symptoms.
All close contacts have been notified and those who were on the same flight are in self-quarantine.
Kalawao County was reportedly the last county in the U.S. without a positive case.
Kalaupapa settlement once served as the home for Leprosy patients who were forced to live in isolation in the 1960s.
