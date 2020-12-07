Longtime prosecutor Mitch Roth to be sworn in as Hawaii County mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mitch Roth is scheduled to be sworn in as Hawaii County mayor during a ceremony on Monday afternoon.
The county will livestream the event, which starts at 12 p.m., on its website.
Roth, a longtime county prosecutor, defeated community organizer Ikaika Marzo in November’s general election.
He’ll replace Harry Kim, who spent 32 years as the head of Hawaii County Civil Defense and is wrapping up his third term as mayor. He served two terms after winning the 2000 election and then ran again in 2016.
Roth and Honolulu Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi, who will be sworn in on January 2, have both been invited to participate in a state House panel on Hawaii’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic. University of Hawaii economist Carl Bonham and Hawaii Pacific Health CEO Ray Vara are expected to give the committee updates as well.
