Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch gives back by giving out free turkeys in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - From Beast Mode to Feast Mode — former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was in Halawa Monday Morning, handing out free turkeys for the upcoming thanksgiving holiday.
With the help of Lynch’s Fam 1st Family Foundation and former University of Hawaii wide receiver Chad Owens, they distributed 200 turkeys on the corner of Salt Lake boulevard and Kahuapaanui street.
“First of all we are blessed, you know beast mode himself Marshawn lynch, along with his foundation Fam 1st Family Foundation is out here donating 200 turkeys to anyone and everyone that wants to come through, so 200 turkeys man thats huge.” Owens told Hawaii News Now. “So I’m just here to help assist and support Marshawn in his wanting to give this thanksgiving season.”
The former ‘Bow connected with the four-time Pro Bowler to not only help with the distribution, but also spread some positivity — something Owens feels has been dearly missed throughout 2020.
“As you can see we’ve got a lot of support out here today, especially during this time it’s a lot of negativity going on as you know.” Owens said. “We don’t have to speak on it but I think people want more positivity, people need more positivity and thanksgiving is the time to give and that’s what we’re out here doing, we’re giving.”
Giving back has been a common theme for Lynch, who frequently holds food drives in his hometown of Oakland, California. Now that the Super Bowl Champion is a part-time resident of the state, his food giveaways have spread to the islands.
“He does this in Oakland and he definitely wants to help support this community and that’s what I’m saying, he’s not even from here, I know he resides here at some times throughout the year and he loves it here.” Owens said. “He loves the people so for that reason alone I jumped all over it.”
The birds were flying, as the turkeys were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis — supplied with the help of Tamura Super Market, Young’s Fish Market and the Barefoot League.
The former Seattle Seahawk held a similar food drive last year at Mililani High School.
