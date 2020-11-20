UH to keep most of its classes online for spring 2021 semester

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii will keep most of its classes online for the spring semester of 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
UH President David Lassner made the announcement in a system-wide message on Friday.
“I know we all yearn to return to pre-pandemic life, but at this point, we must prioritize the health and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and the communities in which we live and work,” Lassner said, in the message. “We are committed to help every UH student stay on track, safely, for on-time graduation.”
UH first shifted to online instruction in March, when the pandemic started. And most of its courses were also online for the fall semester.
Classes taught in person — including clinical experiences in health professions, labs, studios and shops – were told to adhere to social distancing, facial coverings and sanitization protocols.
Students have already begun to register for classes for the spring semester, which is set to begin on Jan. 11.
Though no plans for the fall 2021 semester have been announced, Lassner said he’s hopeful the university will be able to integrate a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes.
“Based on what we know today, we hope for a significant return to our campuses for fall, but if there is one thing we have learned through this pandemic, it is that we must continue to be flexible and adapt to changes not under our control,” he said.
