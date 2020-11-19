State Senate confirms Circuit Court judge to Hawaii Supreme Court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Senare voted Thursday to approve Gov. David Ige’s appointment to fill an opening for an associate justice on the Hawaii Supreme Court.
First Circuit Court judge Todd Eddins will fill a seat vacated by Associate Justice Richard Pollack, who retired in June.
Eddins was first appointed to the First Circuit Court in 2017. He has presided over 85 jury trials and resolved thousands of legal motions. He has also sat as a substitute justice of the state Supreme Court.
He is a graduate of the College of William & Mary and the UH Richardson School of Law.
The state Supreme Court is composed of a chief justice and four associate justices. Justices are initially appointed for a 10-year term, after which point the commission determines if they should be retained.
Voting during a special Senate session, senators also voted to approve the judicial appointment of Stephanie Char to the District Family Court of the Fifth Circuit.
“After careful consideration by members of the Judiciary Committee and the entire State Senate, I’m confident that both Justice Eddins and Judge Char will serve our communities well in their new roles on the State Supreme Court and the District Family Court of the Fifth Circuit,” said Sen. Karl Roads, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary.
