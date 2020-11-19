Manoa music school institutes extra COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Manoa School of Music and the Arts is surviving the pandemic through hard work and research.
The school closed twice during the state’s shutdowns.
“We owed 50% of all the school fees. But we couldn’t even contemplate anybody getting sick,” owner Tim Stanton said.
He and his wife, Carolyn, pivoted to teaching piano online and researching which safety measures worked best.
When they re-opened they had their own set of pandemic protocols, starting with a concierge desk.
“The concierge can greet the student, take their temperature, make sure that they wash their hands, sanitize their hands and they take them to the studio,” Carolyn said.
Students enter through a back door and movement between rooms is limited. Instruments are sanitized after every use using ultraviolet light.
“You have a wand. You wear a pair of specialized goggles. And you wave it across the keyboard reasonably slowly twice. Any germs at all I say are fried. They’re killed,” Tim said.
Frequently touched surfaces are disinfected several times a day. The same safety precautions apply to the Stanton’s supper club that sits above the music school.
They’ve gone to great lengths to minimize health risks.
“It’s extremely important. It’s the most important thing,” Carolyn said.
The Stantons upgraded their music studios’ air filtration systems to circulate air in each room 70 times a minute. They used a $10,000 business grant on their safety measures.
“We felt we spent that money wisely,” Tim said.
Their investment is paying off. Enrollment at the Manoa School of Music and the Arts is going up and inquiries are coming in almost daily.
