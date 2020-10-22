Know an awesome teacher? Nominate them as an Extraordinary Educator!

Submit your entries to nominate an Extraordinary Educator on Hawaii News Now. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | October 22, 2020 at 11:53 AM HST - Updated October 22 at 11:53 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Like most everything else, teaching during the coronavirus pandemic has gotten much more difficult.

Many educators are spending hours outside the classroom preparing for their virtual lessons, adapting to a teaching environment that was unfamiliar to almost everyone.

Starting in November, Hawaii News Now will feature ‘Extraordinary Educators’ during our 4 p.m. newscast every Monday.

To enter, use the embedded tool below to send us your photos of teachers and mentors who are going above and beyond during the pandemic to help students around the state.

Remember to include your name, the educator’s name, the educator’s school and a few works about why they’re doing an extraordinary job educating Hawaii’s keiki.

