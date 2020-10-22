Hawaiian Airlines to resume Boston, New York routes in December

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state’s traveler testing program goes into full swing, Hawaiian Airlines has announced it will resume its routes to Boston and New York in December.
Hawaiian will offer twice-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu and Boston.
Its Honolulu-Boston route will be offered three times a week.
Hawaiian Airlines will also resume daily nonstop service between Honolulu and Long Beach Airport.
Last week, the state launched its traveler testing program that allows trans-Pacific arrivals to skip quarantine if they present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.
Hawaiian Airlines is also bringing back nonstop flights between Kauai’s Lihue Airport and Los Angeles and Oakland, and between Maui’s Kahului Airport and San Diego and San Francisco.
“We’re pleased with increased demand for travel to Hawaii, and we’re excited to once again offer our East Coast guests the convenience of our nonstop flights as we welcome them to the islands with new health and safety measures,” said Brent Overbeek, Hawaiian’s senior vice president of revenue management and network planning.
