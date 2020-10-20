Chicago Bears sign former Punahou linebacker Manti Te’o to practice squad

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Manti Te’o to their practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced.
The punahou alumni has appeared in 62 games with 48 starts in his 7 season NFL career — playing for the Chargers and the Saints.
Te’o has racked up 307 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
the former Buffanblu was drafted in the second-round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Chargers after a standout collegiate career at Notre Dame, where in 2012 earned the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the country’s best defensive player and he Butkus Award for the top college linebacker.
Te’o’s last in-game action came in the Saints December 22nd match up against the Tennessee Titans, where he logged five tackles for New Orleans.
The Chicago Bears are currently sitting on top of the NFC North with a 5-1 record.
