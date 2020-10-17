State announces 8 trusted testing partners for inter-county travel

“We are pleased to participate in the State of Hawai’i's pre-travel testing program as a trusted testing partner, working together with our laboratory partner, Clinical Labs of Hawaii, to support the state’s efforts to safely and gradually open travel for both residents and visitors,” said Hawai’i Pacific Health President & CEO Ray Vara. “As we’ve seen through this pandemic, the public health of our community and the health of our state economy are truly dependent on each other. A strategic testing plan, including travel screening, is a key component to building the public health infrastructure Hawai’i needs to put us on the path to economic recovery, and Hawai’i Pacific Health is committed to this effort.”