Surgeon general was cited for being in closed Oahu park during August visit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was cited for being in a closed Oahu park during his official visit to Oahu in August, a criminal complaint shows.
Adams was cited while in Hawaii helping with surge-testing efforts amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The citation says an officer saw Adams taking pictures in a closed Kualoa Regional Park.
Adams told the officer he didn’t know parks were closed, according to the complaint.
“Adams stated he is visiting here to work with the governor for COVID,” the officer wrote, in the citation. “Adams stated he did not know the parks were closed and could not be there.”
In August, the city closed beaches and parks in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
Adams' office had no comment on the citation, the AP reports. Records show his aide was also cited.
