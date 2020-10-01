UH president, 200 executives to take pay cuts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH President David Lassner and 200 executives across the 10-campus system will take pay cuts of 9% to 20% as the university faces a growing budget deficit.
The pay cuts, which will save about $2.2 million this fiscal year, won’t close the budget gap. But they come as the university eyes a host of other budget cuts that are expected to impact faculty and staff.
The University of Hawaii said executives with salaries up to $200,000 will see a 9% cut. Those who make more than $200,000 will get an 11% pay reduction.
And Lassner volunteered to take a 20% pay cut.
“This should convey the serious level of importance regarding our current financial situation,” said Chief Financial Officer Kalbert Young during Thursday’s Board of Regents’s Budget Committee meeting.
“This strongly demonstrates all management personnel’s sacrifice and contribution to help the university during this time of financial shortfalls.”
The pay cuts follow other cost-saving measures at UH, including a hiring freeze, a suspension of non-extramural-funded travel and other cash saving measures.
