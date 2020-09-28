USS Arizona Memorial reopens for socially distanced tours

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long hiatus, tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have resumed and access to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial visitor center is open again.
Acting Superintendent Scott Burch said park staff are elated to welcome members of the public back.
“We encourage the public to visit the memorial to pay their respects to the thousands of Americans and their families who served, suffered and sacrificed during that fateful period in world history.”
Tours will be limited to 50 people per vessel to facilitate social distancing.
The memorial park has established a phased approach to increase access.
The U.S. Navy requires the use of face coverings and visitors must reserve tickets prior to arrival. A limited number of walk-in tickets will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To reserve tickets, visit www.recreation.gov
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.