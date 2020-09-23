Under order, Oahu restaurants will have to keep diners' contact details for 28 days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu restaurants will be allowed to reopen limited dine-in services Thursday, under the city’s new emergency order. But there will be lots of restrictions in place.
For one, parties will be limited to five people and they all have to be from the same household.
Restaurants also must keep their capacity at or below 50% — and enforce mask rules.
And restaurants will be required to collect contact information (name, phone number, address) from one member of the dining party so that they can be contacted in case of a COVID-19 cluster.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Wednesday that eateries will need to keep that contact information for 28 days, or two incubation periods of the virus.
When asked how the city would ensure that people are dining out with only household members, Caldwell said it would be “a matter of faith" and added that people needed to understand the risks of dining out.
In discussing the emergency order Tuesday, Caldwell said that he is allowing restaurants to resume dine-in services against the advice of his medical experts because of the economic toll eateries are taking.
Under the stay-at-home order, restaurants were only allowed to offer takeout.
