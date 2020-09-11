A Hawaii Kai property has been set on fire 3 times since June. And that’s just the beginning.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An abandoned home in Hawaii Kai with a history of trouble is now at the center of multiple arson investigations.
Authorities say the property was set on fire three times in the last three months.
The latest fire happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigators say someone set fire to a large shed that butts up to the rear of the Pepeekeo Place home.
“I saw smoke and I came out. And that’s when I first saw the glow," a woman who identified herself as Allison said.
Cell phone video shows other neighbors using garden hoses to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.
Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. It’s the third suspected arson on the property since June 29.
Neighbors said Wednesday’s fire wasn’t as large as the one in August, when the back of the house was charred by flames as high as the trees.
On Friday, caution tape was draped across the driveway and a no trespassing sign in the window.
Neighbors say it’s useless.
“It’s turned into pretty much a nightmare," said Steve Maratta, who lives next door. He says while the fires are new, the property’s been plagued with problems for years. Everything from squatters stealing his electricity to illegal dumping, even buckets of human waste left all over the yard.
“I’ve called permitting and enforcement for codes and (Councilman) Tommy Waters and (State Rep.) Gene Ward,” said Maratta. “Comments have ranged from inspectors who say this is nothing, there’s way worse in other locations. It makes me wonder what’s going on? Why aren’t there any enforcement laws to condemn garbage abandoned houses.”
A spokesman told us the city is aware of the fires and that it sent the homeowner a letter yesterday telling them to secure the property. They were also instructed to get permits to either repair the damage -- or demolish it. A follow-up inspection will be done in 120 days.
HNN also left a message with family of the property owner but didn’t hear back.
Meanwhile, neighbors remain vigilant.
“The neighborhood has really come together to try and be a lookout for what’s going on," Allison said.
If anyone has information on any of the fires you’re asked to call Honolulu police.
