Free surge testing continues on Oahu, but time is running out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are just three days left to get a free COVID-19 test on Oahu as surge testing wraps up Monday.
As of Thursday, nearly 34,000 surge tests were administered, with only 187 coming back positive.
Experts say that indicates COVID-19 is likely not spreading rapidly in the community.
Damiana Vierra, 92, participated in surge testing at Ala Wai Community Park on Friday and said the test “wasn’t so bad.” “I thought would be worse than that ... but it’s OK,” she said.
Surge testing continues Saturday at Koko Head Neighborhood Park, UH-West Oahu and Waimanalo District Park. Walk-ins are welcome, but organizers recommend that you pre-register.
For information on locations and to sign up, click here.
