Thousands of diapers handed out to families in need in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-thru distribution took place at Windward Mall Saturday to help families in need of a not-so-talked about necessity.
Volunteers handed out about 35,000 diapers to parents and caregivers in need. It was part of an effort by the Aloha Diaper Bank of Hawaii.
The need for diapers is less publicized, but more relevant than ever as families hit hard financially struggle to pay for basic goods.
The organization gave out everything from pull-ups to baby wipes to more than 500 families. The diaper bank obtained money from the Hawaii Resilience Fund to purchase the diapers at a discounted price as part of the National Diaper Bank’s Pathway to Partners Program with Huggies.
To date, the Aloha Diaper Bank has given out an estimated 80,000 diapers to local families in need.
They added that Sept. 20-26 was designated as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Hawaii.
Organizers plan to hold future distributions events in the coming months. For more information on their mission and upcoming events, click here.
