At a time of incredible need, food bank takes its Food Drive Day virtual

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pandemic forced Hawaii Foodbank to alter how it does its annual Food Drive Day, the organization’s busiest day for collecting food and monetary donations.
“Food Drive Day is a very special time. We rely on it heavily,” Foodbank President Ron Mizutani said.
The Foodbank’s Mapunapuna warehouse was busy Thursday, with container trucks bringing in food and organizations that help the hungry stocking up on supplies.
“I can’t say it any other way. We need the help,” Mizutani said.
In place of the on-site food drive, Hawaii Foodbank created a digital donation drive called Food Drive Virtual.
“We just felt that it was really important to keep the spirit of Food Drive Day alive, and also because the needs are so great,” said Beverly Santos, Hawaii Foodbank’s director of food drives and events.
At the food bank’s website you can shop for food items to donate from a most-needed list.
"We're trying to get healthy options to those in need and keep people nourished," Mizutani said.
You can also make an online monetary donation.
“We’re also asking the public to just help advocate for us and just tag @hawaiifoodbank.org if they’re able to give. Help spread the word so we can reach as many people as we can,” Santos said.
If you are collecting food and need to get it to the Foodbank, call the warehouse and staffers will coordinate a hand-off.
The switch to digital was made as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
“We want to protect not only those who are participating in food drive season, but also our own family here at Hawaii Foodbank. These are front-line workers as well,” Mizutani said.
Since the pandemic began the Hawaii Foodbank has distributed 11.5 million pounds of food.
And demand isn’t letting up.
"Our goal is to make sure that we continue to match supply and demand through these times. We don't know what's ahead," Mizutani said.
To join the online food drive, go to hawaiifoodbank.org.
