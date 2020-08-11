After COVID-19 cases on multiple campuses, HSTA questions lack of transparency

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii teachers union says the state’s failure to report COVID-19 cases on campuses is putting people at risk, and they’re calling on the Education Department to be more transparent about any infection reported at a public school.
The Hawaii State Teachers Association says it knows of cases at five campuses since Thursday.
HSTA said those cases were reported at:
- Campbell High
- Kapolei Middle
- Moanalua Elementary
- Moanalua High
- Hilo Intermediate
In a news conference Tuesday, HSTA President Corey Rosenlee said the public should be informed whenever there is a positive case on campus, especially given the state Health Department’s inability to follow-up on all confirmed infections to determine who might have been exposed.
“DOE should be putting out a press release every time,” Rosenlee said. “The public deserves this.”
The new school year on Oahu will start Aug. 17 fully online, with the vast majority of students participating in distance learning.
A decision on Neighbor Island schools has not yet been made.
But the Education Department said schools will be coordinating time for the tens of thousands of public school students on Oahu to come to campus at the start of the school year so they can meet with teachers and learn distance learning programs. Rosenlee said it’s not a good idea to bring students to campus at a time when new COVID-19 cases are surging on Oahu.
“It is not the time to bring kids back to classrooms,” he said.
There was no immediate word from the Education Department in response to HSTA’s concerns.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.