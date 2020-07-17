State: At least 182 people have been arrested for violating quarantine order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state said at least 182 people have been arrested so far in the islands for violating the 14-day mandatory quarantine for all incoming travelers.
The figure does not include the total number arrested by the Honolulu Police Department.
In a supplemental emergency proclamation signed Friday, the governor extended the quarantine through August, as he previously announced he would do.
The mandate was issued in late March.
Meanwhile, the state has sought to defend its enforcement of the quarantine order.
Officials said a team of 80 workers from several agencies are following up with quarantined visitors and residents. More than 7,000 people are still actively being tracked as of Friday.
The team makes phone calls, sends emails and also does home or hotel visits.
