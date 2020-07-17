Public schools set a date for resuming clubs, other extracurricular activities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In addition to athletics-related activities, clubs and other student extracurriculars at public schools will be able to resume Aug. 19, education officials said Friday.
The state Education Department stressed, however, that health and safety protocols must be followed.
And they said the start date could change based on new guidance.
“We recognize the importance of extracurricular activities when it comes to the overall educational experience of our students,” Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said, in a news release.
“Given the current global health crisis, we are taking steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff while trying to balance a whole-child approach to learning that these programs provide.”
Public school campuses are slated to reopen Aug. 4, but the Education Department has said the first two weeks will be focused on assessing student needs and adjusting to new models for learning.
This story will be updated.
