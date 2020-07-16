Testing to be offered after a coach at Iolani tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani School said it will offer testing to affected students and others after one of its part-time football coaches tested positive for COVID-19.
The school said football players recently returned to campus for scheduled conditioning but only after strict guidelines and safety measures were put into place.
The training sessions are held outside and students and coaches were personal protective equipment. Athletes are also organized in small groups.
“In speaking with medical experts at the testing center, they believe the risk of exposure was low due to the precautions taken at the sessions,” the school said, in a news release.
“However, out of an abundance of caution, the school has notified everyone involved and arranged for testing. Conditioning has also been suspended for 14 days. We are also advising those involved to self-isolate during that time.”
