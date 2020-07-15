3 employees at Kona Community Hospital have now tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kona Community Hospital will test all of its staff members for COVID-19 on Thursday after an additional case at the facility was confirmed.
So far, three employees have tested positive. They’re all now quarantining at home.
The hospital is also coordinating a second testing date for families, visitors and discharged patients who may have been exposed to the virus.
“We’re conducting testing on all employees because it is the right thing to do. It is the best way to ensure the safety of our staff, our patients and our community,” said acting CEO Jay Kreuzer.
