Coffee with a Candidate: Karla Bart Gottschalk, Republican Candidate for Congress

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Karla Gottschalk is a semi-retired constitutional civil rights lawyer that lives on the Big Island.
In 2016, Gottschalk ran for U.S. Senate.
Gottschalk wants to build coalitions around what the people of Hawaii, “not the majority party or other special interests.”
Here are some of the questions from our interview:
- Tell us why you want to be a member of Congress.
I’m probably the only one running as a diplomat. I have an extensive background, and most the other people are running for a specific identity, or specific governmental groups. I want to serve the people. That is the hardest job of all, because it’s listening to everyone.
- You are Zooming with us from near South Point. What is it that the neighbor island voters can attach themselves to as they choose between the candidates?
We are outer islands, we have different needs. We have needs for more infrastructure - we need to really look at the infrastructure on all of our islands. We need communications. This COVID thing has brought to mind very severely is that what we need is education and health.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.