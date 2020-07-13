Close to 30 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Approximately 30 people with COVID-19 are now hospitalized in Hawaii, the state Health Department revealed Monday. Three are in intensive care.
It’s the first time the state has said publicly how many COVID-19 patients are in Hawaii hospitals.
The new figure paints a more complete picture of how the virus is impacting hospital resources, underscoring the potential strain a significant spike in new cases could have on the health care system.
Sources say the majority of Hawaii’s COVID-19 patients are being treated at The Queen’s Medical Center.
Two COVID-19 patients at Queen’s are in intensive care, while the other 13 are non-ICU patients.
“Typically, someone’s in the hospital for at least a week when they come down with COVID symptoms and need to be hospitalized,” said Bruce Anderson, state Health Department director.
The news comes as Hawaii reports three more COVID-19 deaths. The state has also seen several days with double-digit spikes in cases, including a record 42 new infections reported Saturday.
Anderson insists the current situation is manageable.
Meanwhile, the governor says the state’s stocking up on testing supplies should there be a surge of the virus. “We definitely are committed to locking down access to testing reagents and other supplies to make sure that our ability to test here in the islands does not get impacted,” Ige said.
Health officials say they’ve seen an increase of community spread on Oahu.
Some of the most recent cases include two staff members at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua.
A hospital spokesperson said the employees work in a “non-clinical area with no patient contact.” Their co-workers have been sent home to quarantine. Some hospital staff are also being tested.
On the Big Island, a health care worker at Kona Community Hospital tested positive for the virus Friday.
Anderson says that worker provided direct care and was wearing a mask. All patients at the hospital have been notified. Contact tracing and testing are underway.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.