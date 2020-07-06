Hawaii reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total up to 1,030

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported on Monday seven new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 1,030.
Six were reported on Oahu, while one was on the Big Island.
The new numbers come after the state saw four consecutive days of 20 or more new infections, raising concerns about widening community spread.
In its latest update, the state said:
- Some 781 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
- The number of people who have required hospitalization is 119, while the death toll stands at 19.
- More than 100,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
Hawaii public health officials have said some increase in infections is to be expected given that much of the kamaaina economy has reopened and activities that were banned are now allowed.
But they’ve also pleaded with residents to remain vigilant, wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. And they’ve expressed concern about a surge in infections on the mainland, including in states — like California and Arizona — where Hawaii’s mainland visitors would originate.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 750
- Released from isolation: 546
- Required hospitalization: 89
- Deaths: 13
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 128 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 115
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 40
- Released from isolation: 33
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 94
- Released from isolation: 87
- Required hospitalization: 3
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 18
- Pending assignment to county: 0
