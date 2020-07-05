Hawaii families adjust to toned down July Fourth festivities amid pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plenty of people headed outdoors on Oahu to enjoy the holiday weekend, but beaches weren’t as packed as they normally are on the Fourth of July.
Authorities have been reminding people to stay safe at parties taking place during the pandemic.
Celebrations sizzled at Ala Moana Beach Park even with the fireworks show canceled. Lots of people soaked up some sun or jumped in the water to cool off.
Some families chose to wear face coverings as part of their festivities.
"We're wearing masks and are six feet apart," said Waipahu resident Kaline Beaut.
Over on Oahu's North Shore several partygoers on boats joined together on this Independence Day.
In Waikiki, signs were posted to remind people about safety precautions such as avoiding large crowds and practicing good hygiene.
"It's really nice to be on the beach and see people come out and celebrate the Fourth of July," said Waikiki resident Tom Lee. "We definitely need to social distance for sure. We're obviously in an open space right now. It's imperative to maintain safety precautions and social distancing."
After spending a lot of time at home in recent months, many were eager to head outside.
"We're just going to kick back some more, relax, just enjoy the day, Independence Day, and just enjoy each other's company," said Mililani resident John Smith.
The day started with some showers, but many found ways to enjoy the holiday even during this challenging time.
“It feels really good to be out, and for the most part, everybody is obeying the new things that have been put into place. We feel safe,” said Mililani resident Michele Spacek.
