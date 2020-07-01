Well-known steak house closes Maui location permanently amid pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another restaurant in Hawaii has closed its doors permanently amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House confirmed Wednesday that it closed its Lahaina location on Maui.
The restaurant issued a statement that said in part, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group is constantly evaluating its portfolio of restaurants in an effort to support its future business and long-term growth. With that, after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our Lahaina restaurant location.”
Ruth’s Chris has five other locations across Hawaii.
Ruth’s Chris in Lahaina is the latest restaurant in Hawaii to shut down for good after restrictions were put in place in March in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
