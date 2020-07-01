BWS officially transfers ownership of famed Haiku Stairs to city

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply has officially transferred ownership of the Haiku Stairs over to the City and County of Honolulu as of Wednesday.
“Haiku Stairs is world famous as one of the most breathtaking hikes in the world,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a statement. “I’m very pleased that we will be able to save this treasured site from being torn down.”
BWS voted unanimously in April to transfer ownership to the city.
BWS’ preferred action was removing the famed Haiku Stairs, citing liability and cost concerns. However, after more than 3,600 people testified to keep the stairs, board members voted to transfer the stairs to another city department instead.
The city is now responsible for managing the attraction and its security. Officials still haven’t made a decision on the future of the stairs.
Caldwell said he’s currently looking at bids from private companies to manage the so-called “Stairway to Heaven” in hopes of reopening it.
“We know with the right operator, Haiku Stairs can be opened safely, preserving this unique experience and cultural resource,” Caldwell said.
The stairs have been closed since 1987.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.