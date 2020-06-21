Pro golfer Michelle Wie gives birth to a healthy baby girl

Michelle Wie gave birth to a baby girl Friday night. (Source: Michelle Wie/Instagram)
By HNN Staff | June 21, 2020 at 2:54 PM HST - Updated June 21 at 2:54 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Punahou graduate and pro golfer Michelle Wie West is now a mother.

She welcomed her first child into the world Friday night. She and her husband, Jonnie West had a healthy baby girl.

Her name is MaKenna Kamalei Yoona West.

She made the birth announcement in a post on Instagram Saturday.

In the post, Wie expressed her heartfelt joy, saying, “Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you. Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe. You are our entire 🌎 we can’t wait to watch you grow. ❤️ 6/19/20 ❤️”

