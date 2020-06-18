Staff member at state Capitol diagnosed with coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An employee at the state Capitol has tested positive for the coronavirus.
House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a letter on Wednesday that the individual is a staff member at the House Majority Research Office.
Saiki said his office notified the state Department of Health, which would confirm the test results.
He added that the risk to lawmakers in the House is low as the staff member wore a mask at all times.
All workers in the office will be isolated at home for the time being.
The state Capitol building is currently closed to the public.
Last week, Saiki announced that state lawmakers would reconvene the 2020 legislative session on Monday, June 22.
