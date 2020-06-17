Man dies after altercation with police in Kaneohe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old man died Wednesday in Kaneohe after an altercation with police.
The incident happened about 9 a.m. on Ka Hanahou Circle.
Police said they were called to the scene because the suspect was arguing with a bystander and lying in a truck that didn’t belong to him.
“The male was combative and punching and kicking the truck’s interior before he slid out of the vehicle and began struggling with the officer and the bystander,” the Honolulu Police Department said.
“A second officer arrived, and the male was handcuffed. The male continued to struggle, and a third officer placed leg shackles on the male and called for an ambulance."
Police said the man was seated on the ground and leaning against a vehicle when he became unresponsive.
HPD said officers and the bystander provided first aid until paramedics arrived.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
An administrative investigation has been opened, which is standard procedure. Three officers who were involved in the incident will be offered administrative leave.
This story will be updated.
