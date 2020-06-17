Good news, parents: Playgrounds at city parks on Oahu will reopen soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news, parents (and kids): Playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment at city parks will reopen Friday.
The city said while the reopening is good news, parkgoers should know that play structures and outdoor exercise equipment are not regularly sanitized by park staff.
“We recommend anyone using these facilities to sanitize their hands before and after using the equipment. Physical distancing and facial coverings are also strongly recommended,” the city said.
