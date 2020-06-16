An Oahu business owner downsizes, focusing on one restaurant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another local business has closed up shop for good — but they’re not going away completely.
Terry’s Place in Chinatown recently closed as a result of the pandemic, but the owner is focusing on continuing her other business.
Terry Kakazu made the tough decision to close HASR Bistro on Pauahi Street, calling it a bittersweet parting.
“As you know Chinatown has its issues already with homelessness, but COVID-19 put the nail in the coffin. There’s not a lot of people coming out and for me to run this restaurant to startup, cost me $500 and we’re not doing that kind of business.”
Kakazu is still serving up special bentos, cold cuts and other snacks at her other business HASR Wine Company. The shop is in the same location, on Pauahi Street.
And a fun fact: HASR stands for Highly Allocated Spoiled Rotten, which is a reference to the top end wines she sells.
