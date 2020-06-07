Community support helps save a Catholic school in Hilo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an outpouring of community support, a Hilo school has announced they will remain open.
St. Joseph’s School will be able to welcome back students in the fall. The school faced closure after financial hardship, and the ongoing pandemic.
On their website, the school said they were nearing their $500,000 donation goal.
“We give our Lord God praise and thanksgiving for all the bountiful blessings he bestows on St.. Joseph school. It gives me great joy to announce to you that our pastor, Father Poli Ty has given permission for St. Joseph School to move forward!” the school’s Pricncipal, Michael K. Pa’ekukui, said online.
“We believe that we offer a quality, Catholic, educational plan and will be working closely with the School Board in finalizing a long-range strategic plan that will include developing a foundation and partnerships so St. Joseph School can continue to be a strong educational institution in Hilo for many years to come,” the statement continued.
The school has a long history in the Hilo community, educating students for the last 151 years.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.