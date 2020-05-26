Civil Beat/HNN poll: Amid state’s pandemic response, voters have negative view of Ige

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The false missile alert. A catastrophic eruption of Kilauea in 2018. The Thirty Meter Telescope standoff at Mauna Kea a year later.
And now, a pandemic.
Gov. David Ige has been Hawaii’s chief executive through more than his fair share of crises.
He’s issued emergency proclamations to deal with everything from homelessness to hurricanes to rivers of lava destroying communities.
And during the COVID-19 outbreak, his emergency orders have changed daily life in the islands, bringing tourism to a virtual standstill to stop the virus and closing thousands of businesses that are only now slowly reopening — actions that while disruptive have kept coronavirus cases and deaths in the islands relatively low.
What do Hawaii voters think of the state’s top elected official in the midst of this disaster?
The majority aren’t fans.
A new Civil Beat/HNN poll found that 54% have a negative opinion of the governor. Just 1 in 5 have a positive view, while the rest said they weren’t sure.
MRG Research conducted the poll, surveying 1,533 registered voters statewide. The margin of error is 2.5%.
The poll was conducted May 18-29, and it’s clear the state’s COVID-19 response was on people’s minds.
“The main takeaway is that it’s really a lot harder to be an executive making decisions right now, and the poll reflects that,” Matthew Fitch, managing partner of MRG Research, told Civiil Beat.
“Those elected officials who have executive roles are faring worse than those with legislative or advocacy roles.”
That’s true of Mayor Kirk Caldwell, too.
Some 41% of registered voters statewide viewed him negatively. On Oahu, that number rises to 47%.
A leader who is positively regarded: Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a part-time emergency room doctor.
Seven in 10 Hawaii voters have a positive opinion of Ige’s second-in-command, and just 10% had a negative view.
Green’s official role in responding to the pandemic has been somewhat limited — as a liaison with the health care community — but he’s expanded it with community partnerships and a savvy communications strategy.
Both Green and Caldwell are considering runs for governor in two years.
Fitch said they are in very different positions.
Green is “already running and quite likely against Kirk Caldwell. But Green is in an advocacy position and Caldwell is making executive decisions," he told Civil Beat.
Meanwhile, as Congress struggles to respond to COVID-19, Hawaii voters didn’t give Hawaii’s congressional delegation stellar reviews.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who used to have the highest popularity rating of any Hawaii leader, now is at the bottom of the pack.
Some 49% of voters had a negative view of her. She previously announced she is not running for reelection.
Gabbard generated the ire of many Hawaii voters during her improbable presidential run, when she attacked the Democratic Party establishment and seemed to ignore key issues facing the islands.
She dropped out of the race in March after winning just two delegates.
Her positive approval rating — of 28% statewide and 35% in her district — was also lower than other members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation.
One in 5 voters had a negative rating for U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, but it was 1 in 3 for U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono.
Many voters, meanwhile, hadn’t formed an opinion yet about U.S. Rep. Ed Case.
