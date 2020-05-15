Come Saturday, small family gatherings will again be allowed on Oahu beaches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Head to the beach.
Oahu beaches will open Saturday for sunbathing, small gatherings and other activities — but beachgoers are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
The city announced Friday afternoon it got approval from the governor to lift restrictions on beaches.
In a news release, the city said that beaches and sand bars can be used for gatherings with some restrictions:
- All groups are limited to members of the same household;
- No group can exceed 10 people;
- All people on the beach who aren’t part of the same household should follow social distancing guidelines, staying at least 6 feet apart at all times
Meanwhile, Kauai beaches reopened Friday for a two-week pilot program.
A similar initiative will kick off Saturday in Maui County.
Residents have been asking Hawaii leaders for weeks to reopen beaches. But the governor has resisted those calls, fearing a surge in gatherings in which coronavirus could spread.
