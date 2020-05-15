Come Saturday, small family gatherings will again be allowed on Oahu beaches

By HNN Staff | May 15, 2020 at 5:33 PM HST - Updated May 15 at 6:00 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Head to the beach.

Oahu beaches will open Saturday for sunbathing, small gatherings and other activities — but beachgoers are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

The city announced Friday afternoon it got approval from the governor to lift restrictions on beaches.

In a news release, the city said that beaches and sand bars can be used for gatherings with some restrictions:

  • All groups are limited to members of the same household;
  • No group can exceed 10 people;
  • All people on the beach who aren’t part of the same household should follow social distancing guidelines, staying at least 6 feet apart at all times

Meanwhile, Kauai beaches reopened Friday for a two-week pilot program.

A similar initiative will kick off Saturday in Maui County.

Residents have been asking Hawaii leaders for weeks to reopen beaches. But the governor has resisted those calls, fearing a surge in gatherings in which coronavirus could spread.

