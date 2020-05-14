Childcare facilities face new challenges in COVID-19 era as parents head back to work

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Childcare facilities across the country are wrestling with a serious decision: whether or not to stay open and how to safely care for kids if they do.
It’s a serious dilemma for families in Hawaii. Parents are worrying about who’s going to provide care for their children when the stay-at-home order is lifted and parents begin going back to work.
Kamaaina Kids has been able to keep their 22 preschool locations open for essential workers. Now, they’re preparing for children of non-essential employees who will be returning to work.
Ed Silva is director of the Kamaaina Kids school-age program where children must wear masks and are screened before entering the facility.
“We have modified our drop-off and pick-up procedures and have systems in place for hand washing and social distancing to keep children and our team safe,” Silva said.
Silva said it’s about implementing the new rules while maintaining a sense of normalcy and routine for the children they care for.
There is space available in their preschool and school age programs.
