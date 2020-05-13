Organizers cancel Hapalua half-marathon amid ongoing COVID-19 threat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year’s Hapalua half-marathon has officially been canceled.
The race was originally scheduled for April 5.
Organizers had hoped to reschedule the race for September. But now they say they won’t be able to do that ― so the race will not happen at all this year.
All entry fees for this year’s Hapalua will carry over to next year’s race, scheduled for April 11, 2021.
Organizers say according to their written policy, there will be no refunds.
