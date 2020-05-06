Confusion after flood of antibody tests

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With a push toward aggressive testing to help reopen Hawaii's economy, tourism and travel, there's confusion over the tests.
There's COVID-19 testing with a nasal swab which tells you if you are currently infected; there's antibody tests of blood to see if there are antibodies from a prior infection drawn from the arm where analysis takes a day; or with a finger prick, a rapid antibody test shows results in minutes.
Private physician Dr. Jim Ireland bought a variety of rapid antibody tests to see how they worked on friends who had COVID-19 and he says the results were mixed. He did not use the tests on patients or for clinical purposes and says he found some tests were accurate while others were not.
"From my own experience, I can say that not all the tests are created equal," said Dr. Ireland.
Rapid antibody tests flooded the market and now the FDA is cracking down on inaccurate tests.
"It was very confusing because we didn't know which ones were reliable, which ones worked and recently they said that they are going to get more stringent on who they are going to approve," said Dr. Ireland.
While some private clinics are offering free tests to first responders and essential workers, State Health Director Bruce Anderson expressed caution.
"I think the important thing is people understand the limits of the antibody test. The antibody test only tells you if you've been exposed to COVID-19. They're not used as a diagnostic tool because it takes a while to develop the antibodies even after you're sick and they should never be used for clearance purposes," he said.
Dr. Ireland sees travelers taking tests before getting on a plane, but until that happens and if patients are looking to get tested, they're advised to contact their doctor.
