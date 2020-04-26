Earliest recorded tropical depression in East Pacific forms, weeks before hurricane season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The year’s first tropical cyclone in the East Pacific has formed, weeks ahead of the usual hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression One-E formed Saturday morning, making it “the earliest formation of a tropical cyclone in the eastern North Pacific basin since the satellite era began in 1966.”
As of Saturday evening, One-E was about 750 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and was moving to the northwest at 8 miles per hour. It is forecast to move to the west Sunday night.
Maximum sustained winds were at 35 miles per hour.
The tropical depression poses no threat to land.
Forecasters aren’t expecting this tropical depression to last long at all; it could become a remnant low as it makes its turn toward the west. However, there is a small chance that it could briefly strengthen into a tropical storm before starting to weaken Sunday as it encounters strong westerly shear, drier air and cooler water.
The East Pacific hurricane season begins May 15. The hurricane season in the Central Pacific begins June 1.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.