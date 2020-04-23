2 visitors arrested for allegedly breaking quarantine leave Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two tourists who were arrested twice for violating the 14-day quarantine have left Hawaii.
Special agents with the Department of the Attorney General arrested Kimberly Kim Tien, of Las Vegas and Edwin Htun, of Australia.
Records showed the two repeatedly left their Waikiki hotel room since the day they arrived on April 15.
They reportedly were arrested for the same offenses twice and on Wednesday, authorities escorted them to the Honolulu airport where they caught a flight out.
We’re told their attorney negotiated a deal that allowed them to avoid additional charges if they left immediately.
Someone spotted the woman’s posts on Instagram showing quarantine violations. Officers initially took both of them back to their hotel to complete their quarantine before they were arrested a second time.
