Former Hawaii man dies from COVID-19 in New York

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man with Hawaii ties has died from COVID-19 in New York, his family said.
Edward Bissen was born on Oahu. He was 63 years old.
Relatives said he working as an Uber driver when he was diagnosed with the disease two weeks ago. They said he had underlying health issues and ended up on a ventilator before dying in a New York City hospital over the weekend.
"I tried to get his remains flown back," said Charles Iona, Bissen's half brother. "You can only cremate. We called all the different mortuaries up there. They're backlogged. I just have to go on a waiting list. It's heartwrenching."
The family has no idea when they will be able to hold a memorial service for Bissen.
They are urging people in Hawaii to obey the stay-at-home order to help keep everyone safe.
