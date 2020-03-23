Pearlridge Center closes indefinitely ahead of city’s lockdown order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spokesperson for Pearlridge Center says the shopping complex has closed indefinitely because of concerns surrounding the worsening global coronavirus pandemic.
Notice was given just after 11 a.m., and the spokesperson said the closure had already gone into effect. An island-wide shutdown was to go into effect at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, city officials announced on Sunday.
Exceptions were to be made for restaurants with carry-out or to-go services that faced the parking lot and did not require entrance into the mall.
Any essential businesses, like Longs Drugs, that had entrances facing the parking lot were to be allowed to remain open as well, a spokesperson said.
Notice about when the shopping center would reopen was to be posted on the shopping center’s social media platforms when it became available.
