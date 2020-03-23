Maui mayor outlines what’s essential and not essential in stay-at-home order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “stay-at-home” order issued for Maui will go into effect on Wednesday, Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said.
The order is similar to the one issued by Honolulu’s Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
“I am ordering all our residents to stay at home and our visitors to stay in their rooms as much as possible,” Victorino said, in a statement.
“Critical services and operations will continue, and everyone will still be able to get groceries and essential supplies.”
He laid out a list of which businesses and activities are — and aren’t —considered “essential” by the county. Here are many of the things he listed:
Essential activities:
- Essential to maintain health and safety, like getting medicine or seeing a doctor
- Getting food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home
- Doing solitary outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running
- Caring for a family member in another household
Essential businesses:
- Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores
- Essential infrastructure, including operation of public transportation and utilities
- Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities
- Gas stations, auto repair facilities, and auto supply stores
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Refuse collection
- Hardware, lumber, and building materials stores
- Maintenance service providers, like plumbers, electricians, exterminators necessary to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and businesses
- Laundromats and laundry service providers
- Businesses that primarily ship or deliver groceries, food and goods
- Childcare facilities that enable essential employees to go to work
- Construction and maintenance, public and private
- Businesses that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for animals, including animal shelters, rescues, kennels, and adoption facilities
- Public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities for distance learning and essential functions
- Hotels, motels and support services
Facilities and business required to close or change operations:
- All businesses not listed as “essential businesses”
- Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to provide takeout and delivery service
- Bars, nightclubs, theaters, public gathering venues, and tourist attractions
- Gyms, recreation facilities, and other places of public gathering, regardless of size
- County parks, golf courses and beach parks
The mayor added that when possible, the county will use resources like tele-work technology to allow employees to work from home while continuing service for Maui residents.
Victorino also said people should only be traveling around the island in order to complete essential activities or go to a job that has been deemed essential by the county.
