A major Waikiki hotel closes its doors to encourage visitors to return home safely

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Hale Koa Hotel, but the Waikiki resort — which caters to military families — decided to close its doors Thursday.
In a statement on the hotel’s website, management said in part, “It is now apparent that this crisis requires collective action to slow its progression in the United States. Guests will be asked to return to their home station as soon as they can make the necessary travel arrangements. We are waiving any cancellation or early departure fees for reservations during this time.”
Deserted was the lobby of the Hale Koa. The surrounding streets were a similar sight.
The normally bustling Waikiki scene had significantly quieted this week, with luxury shops and eateries also shutting down.
The closure of the hotel and area shops caught some visitors off guard.
“We didn’t really find out about everything shutting down until a couple days ago. We planned this trip months in advance, before everything started happening. So when we came here, we had the first two days to just enjoy all the shops, the beach and everything," said Jerron and Annora Bruce who were visiting from Alaska.
Hale Koa says they are waiving all cancellations and early departure fees for reservations.
They added that they will continue to accept reservations for visitors arriving after April 15.
