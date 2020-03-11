Canadian doctor tests positive for coronavirus after returning from Hawaii trip

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Canadian doctor has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a personal trip to Hawaii, according to hospital officials in Ontario.
Hamilton Health Sciences said Wednesday that the radiation oncologist arrived back in Canada on Saturday. She was then tested on Monday, and received confirmation of a positive test on Tuesday.
The hospital said the doctor, who’s in her 30s, has been in self-isolation at home. However, she was working at the Juravinski Cancer Center on Monday and saw patients and interacted with colleagues.
Details about her Hawaii trip are limited at this time, but Hawaii News Now has reached out to state health officials for further information.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. There are about 121,000 cases globally, with about 1,000 in the US and at least two in Hawaii.
This story will be updated.
