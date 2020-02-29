Fireworks at annual Honolulu Festival nixed amidst coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Organizers of the 26th annual Honolulu Festival announced Friday that the popular Nagaoka Fireworks Show, one of the largest fireworks shows in the state, has been canceled amidst growing coronavirus concerns.
Scheduled for the evening of March 8, the fireworks show that closes out the festival was supposed to be technically constructed by experts who fly in from Japan.
But the Japanese government has recommended all travelers refrain from going abroad in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and the technicians will not be able to make the trip to Hawaii.
“We completely support and respect the decision of the fireworks technicians and ask that others do so as well," said Hiroyuki ‘Keith’ Kitagawa, president of the Honolulu Festival Foundation. "They do a great job every year making the fireworks show an incredible finale of the Honolulu Festival.”
The technicians say they are taking necessary precautionary measures, and none of them have contracted the virus.
